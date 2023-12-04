Person of interest in Middletown shootings for past 2 years faces felony drug charges

Bond was set last week in Middletown Municipal Court at $230,000 with a 10 percent rule. Spicer is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing, according court records.

The operation was conducted by the Middletown Police’s Special Operations Unit, supported by the SRT team and collaborative agencies. It was the culmination of a long-term investigation focusing on Spicer and his associates, linking them to both narcotics and violent crimes in the city, according to a city spokesman.

Sgt. Earl Nelson said Spicer is a person of interest in shootings in the city in the past two years.

In 2019, Spicer, a juvenile at the time, and others were charged with the murder in the December 2018 slaying of Bennie Barefield while he Ninth Avenue and Yankee Road. Spicer’s case was bound over to adult court for litigation, but charges were dismissed when a grand jury failed to return an incident.

Middletown police underscores its commitment to combating drugs and the ensuing violence and criminal activities intertwined with drug trafficking within the community. Residents with information related to drug trafficking are encouraged to contact 513-425-7749.