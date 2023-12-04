2 Middletown firefighters injured while fighting blaze

Two Middletown firefighters were injured Sunday while extinguishing a blaze in the 2100 block of Tytus Avenue.

Firefighters responded around 4 p.m. to the residence where flames were showing, according to city officials. A firefighter fell through the second floor, landing on a colleague working on the first floor. Both firefighters were able to escape the structure and suffered minor injuries. They were treated at Atrium Medical Center and released.