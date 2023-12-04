2 Middletown firefighters injured while fighting blaze

Two Middletown firefighters were injured Sunday while extinguishing a blaze in the 2100 block of Tytus Avenue.
Firefighters responded around 4 p.m. to the residence where flames were showing, according to city officials. A firefighter fell through the second floor, landing on a colleague working on the first floor. Both firefighters were able to escape the structure and suffered minor injuries. They were treated at Atrium Medical Center and released.
No residents were home at the time of the fire, but two dogs were, and they perished. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
“I am incredibly thankful that our emergency medical technicians emerged from this challenging situation without serious harm. Their resilience and commitment to duty in the face of adversity are a testament to the strength of our firefighting team,” said Fire Chief Thomas Snively.
