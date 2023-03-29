Oxford Twp. trustees: Energy Alliances selected for aggregation services

The Oxford Twp. Board of Trustees held its regular monthly meeting on March 13. The usual monthly financial reports were approved, along with a Resolution to Amend 2023 Permanent Appropriations. The Resolution was needed to amend 2023 Estimated Resources to add the recent OneOhio Opioid Settlement and to identify 2023 Permanent Appropriations to enable possible 2023 expenditures related to a new dump truck and cleanup of a nuisance property.

Police Chief Patrick Piccioni reported that in the past month the department has responded to 282 calls for service, taken eight reports, made one arrest, responded to 10 traffic crashes and made 92 traffic stops. The Chief also reported on progress to date on this year’s required officer training and presented two drafts of new police policies for the Trustees’ review, comment and eventual approval.