Oxford Twp. trustees: Energy Alliances selected for aggregation services

The following is a summary of the Oxford Twp. trustee minutes:
The Oxford Twp. Board of Trustees held its regular monthly meeting on March 13. The usual monthly financial reports were approved, along with a Resolution to Amend 2023 Permanent Appropriations. The Resolution was needed to amend 2023 Estimated Resources to add the recent OneOhio Opioid Settlement and to identify 2023 Permanent Appropriations to enable possible 2023 expenditures related to a new dump truck and cleanup of a nuisance property.
Police Chief Patrick Piccioni reported that in the past month the department has responded to 282 calls for service, taken eight reports, made one arrest, responded to 10 traffic crashes and made 92 traffic stops. The Chief also reported on progress to date on this year’s required officer training and presented two drafts of new police policies for the Trustees’ review, comment and eventual approval.
Road Superintendent Johnny Smith reported that he hopes to begin crack sealing in selected areas, weather permitting, and that tractor maintenance is scheduled. He plans to order 50 tons of salt and will begin his annual inspection of culverts this month.
The Trustees reviewed and evaluated responses received from two consulting firms, each of which was considered as a partner for the Township in providing electric aggregation for Township residents who are served by Duke Energy and Dayton Power and Light. The Trustees selected Energy Alliances. Additional information and meeting invitations will be provided for residents in the months ahead.
The next regular meeting of the Oxford Twp. Board of Trustees will be at 6:30 p.m. April 10. Virtual attendance is possible via the Township website.