Oxford series to present ‘Hedy! The Life and Inventions of Hedy Lamarr’

“Hedy! The Life and Inventions of Hedy Lamarr” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10. Tickets for the event are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors/students.

“We anticipate an evening filled with entertainment and enlightenment as Heather Massie brings Hedy Lamarr’s multifaceted journey to the stage. This unique performance not only offers a glimpse into the glamour of Hollywood’s golden era but also explores Lamarr’s lesser-known role as a pioneering inventor,” said Porter.

Tickets to the family-friendly show are limited and can be bought online at oxarts.org or by calling the OCAC at 513-524-8506.

The one-woman show is written and performed by Massie, a Fulbright Specialist. She enchants the audience as Lamarr, along with Jimmy Stewart, Bette Davis, Louis B. Mayer, and more.

“What excites me most about this evening is the opportunity to witness the synergy of storytelling and historical portrayal, creating a truly immersive experience. The chance to learn about Hedy Lamarr’s intelligence, resilience and groundbreaking contributions adds an extra layer of significance to the event,” Porter said.

The 10SoCo Performance Series, a play on Oxford Community Arts Center’s address at 10 South College, will bring Oxford and the surrounding communities a diverse, affordable live entertainment experience in a historic setting at the Oxford Community Arts Center.

Porter said those who attend actively contribute to the arts community in Oxford.

“As the audience leaves the show, I hope they carry a newfound appreciation for Hedy Lamarr’s legacy, challenging preconceived notions about women in both the entertainment industry and the field of technology. It’s a chance to be inspired by a remarkable individual who defied stereotypes and made an indelible mark on history,” said Porter.

How to go

What: “Hedy! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr” with Heather Massie

When: Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Avenue, Oxford

Cost: $18 adults and $15 seniors/students

More info: For tickets or more details, visit oxarts.org or call 513-524-8506. Go to Oxford Community Arts Center on Facebook.