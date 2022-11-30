Oxford groups host various winter donation events

Each name is attached to a $10 donation that goes towards Auxiliary scholarships to nursing students and those studying in related fields.

Last year’s event raised $1300 in scholarships.

To memorialize and honor those in the community, a ceremony will be held at the Oxford Presbyterian Church Seminary Building on 104 E. Church St. at 2 p.m. today, Dec. 4.

This year’s event honors Sharon Klein, a nearly 40-year worker at McCullough-Hyde.

Butler County Educational Service Center / United Way “Adopt a Family for the Holidays”

An annual event that provides a wish list of Christmas gifts and items for a family in need.

To adopt a family, community members are asked to contact holidayhelp@bcesc.org.

Unwrapped gifts are asked to be submitted by 4 p.m. Dec. 15 for deliveries to be made by Christmas.

Take Care of Talawanda

The Talawanda School District is inviting community members to help donate to students in need this holiday season through a variety of options.

Community members are encouraged to donate via check by including “Take care of TSD” in the check memo. Gift cards are also accepted.

Individual student sponsors are also encouraged.

For more information, the main office, as well as social workers at any school are available to assist with questions at (513) 273-333.