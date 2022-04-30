Oxford church brings back Red Door Community Concerts, launches with The Queensmen

“I’m excited to have Steve back in his college town, and I’m thrilled to be able to meet members of the chorus and hear their fabulous music,” Michael said.

She said the Arts Committee of Holy Trinity Oxford organized the six-part Red Door Community Concerts series to offer concerts of diverse types of music, performed by various artists.

Oxford’s own PFLAG is also co-sponsoring the concert, Michael said. PFLAG serves the Oxford community through education, support and advocacy for families, allies and people who are LGBTQ.

“I anticipate this to reach a new audience, or a more varied audience. Our concerts have been going really well. We’ve had good attendance, and we’ve had literally hundreds of people view the concerts through Holy Trinity’s website link to YouTube recordings of the concerts,” Michael said.

Concerts will be held at 12:15 p.m. in the sanctuary at Holy Trinity Oxford. Holy Trinity Episcopal Church is located at 25 E. Walnut St. in Oxford. For more information, go to www.holytrinityoxford.org or look for details on the church’s Facebook page. Masks are suggested. Following the live concert, the performance will also be available on the Holy Trinity Oxford YouTube channel.

“People are really enjoying the concerts, and they continue to draw people from as far away as Dayton, Middletown and Hamilton,” Michael said.

The concerts are supported by sponsorship of numerous individuals as well as grants from Butler Rural Electric Community Connections, Matinee Musicale, the Ohio Arts Council, and the Oxford Community Foundation.

The final concert in the series will be held on Fri., June 10 with organist David Castillo Gocher. Castillo Gocher serves as the organist at St. Catharine of Siena Church in Cincinnati, and he is an associate attorney with Thompson Hine.