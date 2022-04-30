Oxford church brings back Red Door Community Concerts, launches with The Queensmen

Red Door Community Concerts at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church will return to Oxford in May with a performance by The Queensmen, an ensemble group from Cincinnati Men’s Chorus.
“Part of the focus of our concert series is diversity, in different types of music and different types of performers, and the Cincinnati Men’s Chorus is a voluntary, non-profit, community chorus, organized to provide opportunities for individuals, who identify as male, whether gay, bisexual, transgender, or straight, to sing together,” said Sarah Michael, chair of the arts committee at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
The Queensmen will perform at 12:15 p.m. Fri., May 6. The concerts are free and open to the public. This is the fifth concert in a series of six concerts.
“We felt they really were an integral part of what we wanted to offer in the community concert series, and it didn’t hurt that their musical director, Steve Milloy, is a Miami University graduate, and he holds a Master of Music degree from University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music, CCM,” Michael said.
The Cincinnati Men’s Chorus was founded in 1991. In it’s first year, the chorus consisted of 60 men from all walks of life. The Queensmen is a small ensemble of the Cincinnati Men’s Chorus. The group’s repertoire includes choral selections from many musical genres as well as popular and Broadway tunes.
“I’m excited to have Steve back in his college town, and I’m thrilled to be able to meet members of the chorus and hear their fabulous music,” Michael said.
She said the Arts Committee of Holy Trinity Oxford organized the six-part Red Door Community Concerts series to offer concerts of diverse types of music, performed by various artists.
Oxford’s own PFLAG is also co-sponsoring the concert, Michael said. PFLAG serves the Oxford community through education, support and advocacy for families, allies and people who are LGBTQ.
“I anticipate this to reach a new audience, or a more varied audience. Our concerts have been going really well. We’ve had good attendance, and we’ve had literally hundreds of people view the concerts through Holy Trinity’s website link to YouTube recordings of the concerts,” Michael said.
Concerts will be held at 12:15 p.m. in the sanctuary at Holy Trinity Oxford. Holy Trinity Episcopal Church is located at 25 E. Walnut St. in Oxford. For more information, go to www.holytrinityoxford.org or look for details on the church’s Facebook page. Masks are suggested. Following the live concert, the performance will also be available on the Holy Trinity Oxford YouTube channel.
“People are really enjoying the concerts, and they continue to draw people from as far away as Dayton, Middletown and Hamilton,” Michael said.
The concerts are supported by sponsorship of numerous individuals as well as grants from Butler Rural Electric Community Connections, Matinee Musicale, the Ohio Arts Council, and the Oxford Community Foundation.
The final concert in the series will be held on Fri., June 10 with organist David Castillo Gocher. Castillo Gocher serves as the organist at St. Catharine of Siena Church in Cincinnati, and he is an associate attorney with Thompson Hine.
About the Author