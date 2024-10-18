Oxford approves funds for new playgrounds, updates tobacco licensing regulations

City approves updated tobacco restrictions

The council unanimously approved amendments to the Oxford Municipal Code for tobacco retailer license requirements following a legal settlement between the state and City of Columbus over the law. City staff and council members previously discussed the amendments during an Oct. 1 meeting .

Oxford did not enforce its tobacco licensing restrictions while the lawsuit it joined with Columbus was pending. Under the new ordinance, the city can revoke licenses if retailers are found selling to minors or creating a public nuisance.

“Most people that we’ve talked to that are local owners of businesses have [been] expecting us to move forward with it,” Community Development Director Sam Perry said during the meeting.

Playground projects and other park improvements

Council members unanimously approved a resolution allowing the city to enter into an agreement with Playground Equipment Services for a new playground at Merry Day Park, with costs not to exceed $100,500. The project, which was recently completed, will be funded by a Butler County Community Development Block Grant.

In addition, the city adopted a separate resolution authorizing the city manager to apply for another Community Development Block Grant fund of up to $126,370 to renovate a toddler playground at Oxford Community Park. Funding from grants can be distributed 20% for grant administration and 80% for direct capital cost.

“We had talked in the past about housing, but when we apply for this funding now, we will not get it until October of next year,” Assistant City Manager Jessica Greene said. “It’s really hard, and the dollar amount is not quite enough for an undetermined housing project.”

The council also approved a resolution naming the new dog park in construction on Bonham Road, across from Leonard Howell Park, as “Barkham Park.”

The next city council meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Oxford Courthouse.

This article first published in the Oxford Free Press, a content partner of the Journal-News. Read it online at oxfreepress.com.