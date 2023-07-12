Owe money to the Butler County courts? Fine amnesty program helps get cases closed

The Butler County Area Courts, I, II, III currently have a fine amnesty program for people who owe outstanding fines to the court. This pertains to fines owed to the court prior to Jan. 1, 2021.

If a person pays their fines and costs in full, the court will lift all license forfeitures, vehicle registration blocks and collection fees associated with that debt and the case will be closed.

If there is a contempt of court charge associated with the fines, the court costs of $135 must be paid on that charge as well.

Individuals who voluntarily appear to address their fines and costs issues will not be arrested as long as the conditions above are met on this charge(s) related to delinquent fines.

If a person cannot pay their fines and costs in full, they must at least pay half of the amount owed and sign a payment agreement for the balance to be paid in full within 180 days. If a person does not pay the balance in full within 180 days, they will not be entitled to the benefits of the amnesty program. There will also be a court review date set at the end of the 180 days, and the warrant and or license forfeiture will be reissued.

The fines amnesty program does not include felony charges, restitution, charges of domestic violence, assault, violations of a protection order, or probation violations. Those charges are a separate legal obligation for which a person must appear before a judge or magistrate.

Payments can be made in person at the Clerk office from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at:

Area I Court, 118 W. High St., Oxford

Area II Court, 101 High St., Hamilton

Area III Court, 9577 Beckett Road, Suite 300, West Chester

The fine amnesty program will run through Sept. 29. For more information, call Area I Court 513-523-4748, Area II Court 513-887-3459, or Area III Court 513-867-5070 or go to areacourts.bcohio.gov.