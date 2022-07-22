journal-news logo
OVI checkpoints tonight in Fairfield and Hamilton

The Butler County OVI Task Force has announced two checkpoints for tonight in Fairfield and Hamilton, in continuing efforts to reduce traffic fatalities.

The task force will stage a checkpoint in Hamilton on southbound Pleasant Avenue (Ohio 127) at Hayes Avenue starting at 10 p.m. and ending no later than 2 a.m.

Another checkpoint will be set up in Fairfield on northbound Pleasant Avenue at Symmes Road beginning at 11 p.m. and ending no later than 3 a.m.

Task force officials say “the checkpoints along with saturation patrols are our continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.”

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

