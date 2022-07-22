OVI checkpoints tonight in Fairfield and Hamilton

The Butler County OVI Task Force has announced two checkpoints for tonight in Fairfield and Hamilton, in continuing efforts to reduce traffic fatalities.
The task force will stage a checkpoint in Hamilton on southbound Pleasant Avenue (Ohio 127) at Hayes Avenue starting at 10 p.m. and ending no later than 2 a.m.
Another checkpoint will be set up in Fairfield on northbound Pleasant Avenue at Symmes Road beginning at 11 p.m. and ending no later than 3 a.m.
Task force officials say “the checkpoints along with saturation patrols are our continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.”
