Butler County seeing large tax hikes following property value increases, new levies

OVI checkpoint tonight in Hamilton

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

1 hour ago
The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint Friday night in Hamilton.

The checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 6 to 10 p.m. at 2210 South Erie Blvd. (Ohio 4) The northbound lanes will be checked.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.

