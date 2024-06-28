OVI checkpoint tonight in Hamilton

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint Friday night in Hamilton.
The checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 6 to 10 p.m. at 2210 South Erie Blvd. (Ohio 4) The northbound lanes will be checked.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.
