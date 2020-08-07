OVI checkpoint planned tonight in Butler County

The first checkpoint will start at 8:15 p.m. and end no later than midnight tonight on U.S. 42 (Cincinnati-Columbus Road) at Regal Lane in West Chester Twp. Officers will check the northbound lane during the checkpoint.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols on side roads around the checkpoint, are part of the Butler County OVI Task Force’s continuing efforts to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.