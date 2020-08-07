OVI checkpoint planned tonight in Butler County

Breaking News

News | 2 hours ago
By Ed Richter

This weekend, the Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting two OVI checkpoints.

The first checkpoint will start at 8:15 p.m. and end no later than midnight tonight on U.S. 42 (Cincinnati-Columbus Road) at Regal Lane in West Chester Twp. Officers will check the northbound lane during the checkpoint.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols on side roads around the checkpoint, are part of the Butler County OVI Task Force’s continuing efforts to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

A second OVI checkpoint is scheduled for Saturday. The time and location of that checkpoint will be released on Saturday morning.

