OVI checkpoint planned tonight in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an OVI checkpoint tonight in Oxford.
The location will be in the 5100 Block of College Corner Pike (U.S. 27). starting at 7:30 p.m. and ending no later than 11 p.m.
State law requires that law enforcement announce the times and locations of checkpoints ahead of time.
The task force uses checkpoints and surrounding patrols to battle impaired driving.
