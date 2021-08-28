OVI checkpoint planned tonight in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an OVI checkpoint tonight in Monroe.
The location will be at the Monroe Fire Department station at 6262 Hamilton-Middletown Road. starting at 7 p.m. and ending no later than 10 p.m.
State law requires that law enforcement announce the times and locations of checkpoints ahead of time.
The task force uses checkpoints and surrounding patrols to battle impaired driving.
