OVI checkpoint in Oxford tonight

An OVI checkpoint will be conducted by the Butler County OVI Task Force tonight in Oxford.

The checkpoint will happen at 5270 College Corner Pike, near US 27, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., a statement by the Butler County OVI Task Force says.

State law requires law enforcement to announce the times and locations of checkpoints ahead of time.

“The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are our continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities,” the task force said.

