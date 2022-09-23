BreakingNews
OVI checkpoint in Butler County tonight

The Butler County OVI Task Force will stage a checkpoint in Oxford tonight in an ongoing effort to reduce accidents and fatalities cause by impaired drivers.

The OVI Task Force announced they will be conducting a checkpoint tonight beginning at 7:30 p.m. and ending no later than 10:30 p.m. in the 500 Block of South Locust Street in both directions.

The checkpoints and saturation patrols, are part of the task force’s continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

