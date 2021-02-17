Organ donations: What to know and how to help in Butler County

The Journal-News highlighted the issue with a series of stories looking at organ donations for National Donor Day. Those included the story of Kaylie Jackson, seen above, who saved six lives with organ donations after her death from a 2018 crash on her way to the Monroe High School prom.

Here are some key things to know:

Donor facts

Here are some answers to common questions regarding organ donation. For a more robust list, visit www.donatelife.net/faq.

Anyone, regardless of age or medical history, can sign up to be a donor.

There’s no age limit to organ donation. To date, the oldest donor in the U.S. was 93.

Medical condition at the time of death will determine what organs and tissues can be donated.

Most major religions in the United States support organ donation and consider a donation as the final act of love and generosity toward others.

There is no policy or federal regulation that excludes a member of the LGBT community from donating organs.

To be a living donor, there are requirements, but mostly a person must be in good overall physical and mental health, and older than 18. There are medical conditions that could prevent a person from being a living donor.

Shared ethnicity is not a requirement for matching organ donors and recipients.

Fast facts