Once homeless, Edgewood High School senior graduates with 3.95 GPA

Fluhart describes himself as go-getter.

“I’m self-motivated,” he said. “And I don’t like to just sit around.”

That gritty determination has and will serve Fluhart well, said Edgewood High School Counselor Nicole Panno.

“Connor Fluhart has displayed amazing resilience and determination this school year despite facing many challenges. Connor rose above every challenge to ensure his dream of becoming a future doctor came true,” said Panno.

“When faced with financial hardship Connor applied and was nominated for multiple scholarships to support his post-secondary schooling at Xavier University where he will attend in the fall. We have no doubt that Connor will reach all of his future goals.”

Fluhart credits the support of Edgewood’s teachers and staffers for helping him through.

“I’m a pretty independent person but I’m going to miss the small-town feel of the Edgewood community,” said Fluhart.