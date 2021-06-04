Once homeless, Edgewood High School senior graduates with 3.95 GPA

Connor Fluhart knows more than most the truest measure of a person is not where they are but how far they’ve come.
And few have come along the same daunting path of Fluhart, whose disrupted family life saw him living without a home for almost three weeks this school year.
“I didn’t have a secure place to live,” said the Fluhart, who is headed to Xavier University to study biomedical science after earning a 3.95 GPA at Edgewood, running track and playing in the marching band.
Every spring produces extraordinary high school graduates from our area, and even though it was an historic pandemic school year of many changes, that remains the same. Recent weeks have seen thousands of seniors graduating and celebrating in commencement events across Butler and Warren counties.
The Journal-News is celebrating notable graduates such as Fluhart.
Fluhart describes himself as go-getter.
“I’m self-motivated,” he said. “And I don’t like to just sit around.”
That gritty determination has and will serve Fluhart well, said Edgewood High School Counselor Nicole Panno.
“Connor Fluhart has displayed amazing resilience and determination this school year despite facing many challenges. Connor rose above every challenge to ensure his dream of becoming a future doctor came true,” said Panno.
“When faced with financial hardship Connor applied and was nominated for multiple scholarships to support his post-secondary schooling at Xavier University where he will attend in the fall. We have no doubt that Connor will reach all of his future goals.”
Fluhart credits the support of Edgewood’s teachers and staffers for helping him through.
“I’m a pretty independent person but I’m going to miss the small-town feel of the Edgewood community,” said Fluhart.