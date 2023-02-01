Gold Star owner ‘ready to go’ as Hamilton officials approve restaurant’s move to former Pizza Hut site

Along with a new storefront, Gold Star restaurants have been expanding their menus, including offering several types of burgers with their classic Cincinnati-style chili and coneys.

The development was recommended by Hamilton Planning Commission on Nov. 17 and was first presented to City Council on Dec. 14. A public hearing was held on Jan. 11, and the council’s okay came this past Wednesday. The development will be a new 2,666-square-foot, single-story construction with a drive-thru on a 0.64-acre out lot. There will be a 28-space parking lot for the facility.

The landscaping on the lot will include nine trees (which includes one tree being retained and a few dozen shrubs and perennials. The site will also include five pole lights and an 820-square-foot rain garden as part of the property’s drainage and stormwater mitigation.

A 5-foot-wide sidewalk will be installed along the front of the property at North Brookwood Avenue.

Council member Eric Pohlman said this move will help North Brookwood Avenue, adding “that Pizza Hut building needs to go, so it’ll look a lot better.”