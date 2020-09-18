Ohioans report nearly 30,000 illegal robocalls since March

Yost launched an anti-robocall initiative six months ago in an effort to fight back against the potential scam calls from the automated calls. The Robocall Enforcement Unit has analyzed and shared data from the 27,931 illegal calls and texts reported, and in June filed a lawsuit against a Texas business he said is responsible for billions of those calls.

Explore Ohio targets Texas companies behind billions of robocalls

Now, Yost is reminding Ohioans that the best scam prevention is to “just don’t answer” calls from phone numbers they do not recognize.