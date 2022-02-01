Hamburger icon
Whaley asks party to be neutral in gubernatorial primary

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2019 file photo, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley speaks during a news conference in Dayton, Ohio. Whaley is facing Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley in the Democratic Party Ohio primary as they both run for governor. Some high-profile Democrats in Ohio are urging party leaders to remain neutral in that competitive primary as the party works to support a pick that can lead its ticket to long-sought wins this fall. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Local News
10 minutes ago
Ohio governor candidate Nan Whaley is calling on the Democratic Party to refrain from making an endorsement in the primary race between her and former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio governor candidate Nan Whaley is calling on the Democratic Party to refrain from making an endorsement in the primary race between her and former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, saying she wants the party to be unified this fall.

Whaley's announcement Tuesday comes after some of the state's well-known Democrats suggested that party leaders remain neutral in the primary.

“We believe this is the best route to avoid internal squabbling and position us for a win this November,” Whaley, a former Dayton mayor, said on Twitter.

Democrats have been shut out of the governor’s office since 2010. The party didn’t take sides in the 2018 Democratic primary.

FILE - In this March 21, 2018, file photo, former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley listens during a city council meeting in Cincinnati. Cranley is facing former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley in the Democratic Party Ohio primary as they both run for governor. Some high-profile Democrats in Ohio are urging party leaders to remain neutral in that competitive primary as the party works to support a pick that can lead its ticket to long-sought wins this fall. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE - In this March 21, 2018, file photo, former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley listens during a city council meeting in Cincinnati. Cranley is facing former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley in the Democratic Party Ohio primary as they both run for governor. Some high-profile Democrats in Ohio are urging party leaders to remain neutral in that competitive primary as the party works to support a pick that can lead its ticket to long-sought wins this fall. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Screeners from the Ohio Democratic Party’s Executive Committee were set to meet Tuesday to decide whether to recommend anyone before a full vote in mid-February.

Supporters of Cranley were worried the screening panel was poised to back Whaley and didn’t want her to have the cash and other advantages that come with an endorsement. She already has the backing of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, the state’s highest-ranking Democrat.

