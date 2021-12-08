Dayton firefighters snub Dayton mayor, endorse Cincinnati leader for governor

“As mayor, Nan has made public safety a top priority,” Rice said. “As president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, she was instrumental in helping to pass the American Rescue Plan, which provided much needed funding for Dayton’s firefighter and police recruit class and a new joint police-fire station, as well as other crucial investments in our community.”

Robinson said it’s a “slap in the face” to local firefighters that Whaley touts a pro-union stance while campaigning in northern Ohio but ignores the concerns of the union that works for her here.

Cranley said he increased funding to Cincinnati’s fire department when he became mayor, increasing firefighter pay and ceasing brownouts there.

“I knew what my priorities were,” he said. “There’s no excuse for brownouts given the amount of money the Biden administration has delivered to the major cites in Ohio.”

If elected governor, Cranley said he would work to restore local government fund cuts by Republican leadership to further fund local public safety.

“I promise I will restore the local government fund to make sure that we don’t defund police and fire but refund police and fire in all communities in Ohio,” he said.

Rice said restoring local government funding has been a priority for Whaley as well, demonstrated through her involvement with the Ohio Mayors Alliance, which she helped found.

Both Cranley’s and Whaley’s campaign websites boast hundreds of endorsements. Cranley’s list includes firefighters unions in Columbus and Cincinnati as well. At the top of Whaley’s list is U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

Both include labor unions. And both lists include endorsements poached from each other’s regions.

Among Cranley’s endorsements are former Dayton mayor Rhine McLin and Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald.

Among Whaley’s endorsements are Cincinnati City School Board Member Mike Moroski and Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.

“(Whaley has) led the way on implementing commonsense police policy changes by bringing together folks from across her community to address challenges together — building trust and making everyone safer in the process,” McGuffey said in a statement when she endorsed Whaley.

Cranley said he supported the Democratic incumbent McGuffey unseated in last year’s primary, which is why she is supporting his opponent.