Ohio voters with COVID-19 concerns can vote at the curb

“(Elections officials) are not huge fans of curbside voting because it takes up a lot of their resources so they have not made a big effort to advertise it, and I understand why although it’s something that should be advertised if it’s something that’s available to all Ohio voters," Lewis said.

In some areas, voters are given a phone number to call to request curbside voting. In others, pollworkers staff a curbside station. Other places require the voter to bring a second person with him or her to go inside and request curbside voting.

Just like standing in the normal line, those people waiting in line to vote curbside when the polls close at 7:30 p.m. can cast a ballot. A problem that could arise is confusion about where the line is because people will be in their cars.

Election Protection Coalition workers advised people with mobility issues or concerns about COVID-19 to vote early if possible and avoid issues on Election Day. They advise anyone who sees problems at the polls to call their hotline 866-OUR-VOTE.

Curbside voting is available to anyone who can’t get into a polling place or wait in line because of mobility issues or who doesn’t want to vote inside their polling place because of COVID-19 concerns.

People who refuse to wear a mask in their polling place will also be given the option of curbside voting, though, they will be allowed to vote inside if they insist on doing so.

Curbside votes will be counted after the election along with late-arriving mailed ballots once the voters' information is verified.