Ohio report card ratings released for local school districts

New report card ratings released by the Ohio Department of Education on Thursday show one Butler County school district earned a 5 out of 5 stars overall, and that is Ross Local Schools.

Many school districts appeared to receive similar star ratings as they did before ODE made changes to how it evaluates districts. Ohio schools have not received an overall rating since 2019, when districts were given a letter grade.

ODE changed its grading system last year but phased in the overall numerical rating for this year. Here are some of the highlights from those overall ratings:

Butler County districts

5 stars: Ross

4.5 stars: Monroe, Talawanda

4 stars: Madison

3.5 stars: Lakota, Fairfield and Hamilton

3 stars: Edgewood

2.5 stars: New Miami

2 stars: Middletown

In Warren County, three districts earned 5 stars in the overall rating. Those are Springboro, Wayne and Mason. Kings earned 4.5 stars, while 4 stars went to Franklin, Little Miami and Carlisle. The Lebanon district earned 3.5 stars.

Ohio School Report cards are to give the community a clear picture of public school districts “in raising achievement and preparing students for the future,” the ODE says.

“The information measures district and school performance in areas most critical to success in learning. The report cards also provide information about finances and expenditures and educators and staffing,” states the ODE.

To see the state’s full report online, go to https://reportcard.education.ohio.gov.

Complete coverage

Coming Monday: A larger look at how the local school districts fared in the report card ratings.