Ohio 129 pothole patching to take place Friday

News
By
13 minutes ago

There will be some lane restrictions on Ohio 129 on Friday morning while crews work to repair some potholes near the Liberty Way interchange at Interstate 75.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office reports lane crews will be working to repair potholes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on westbound Ohio 129 on Friday. The contractor will be patching potholes from the Liberty Interchange to Cincinnati Dayton Road.

Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

ExplorePart of Liberty Way interchange overhaul is open but entire project delayed

