Ohio 129 pothole patching to take place Friday

The Butler County Engineer’s Office reports lane crews will be working to repair potholes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on westbound Ohio 129 on Friday. The contractor will be patching potholes from the Liberty Interchange to Cincinnati Dayton Road.

