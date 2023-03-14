ODOT’s Warren County road projects include bridge fixes, path construction

The Ohio Department of Transportation last week released details of their 2023 road construction projects. This is not the only roadwork that will happen locally in 2023, as many cities and counties have their own projects planned. But many of the ODOT efforts are among the largest in the region.
Here are the Warren County projects that ODOT District 8 officials highlighted:
- $4.73 million for ongoing construction of an on-ramp from southbound Mason-Montgomery Road to southbound Interstate 71.
- $3.5 million for bridge rehabilitation projects on Irwin Simpson Road over I-71, on Waynesville Road over I-71, and on Stubbs Mill Road over I-71.
- $3.42 million for construction of a 10-foot-wide shared use path in Franklin. A bridge will be used for the bike path to cross Clear Creek just north of Hazelwood Park, and the bike path will cross under the I-75 bridge over Clear Creek.
- $3.3 million for bridge rehabilitation on Ohio 73 over the Little Miami River at Waynesville and replacement of the bridge on Ohio 73 over Corwin Nixon Road and the Little Miami Bike Path near the intersection with Corwin Road.
- $3 million for resurfacing Ohio 48, between Loveland and the northern corporation limit of Maineville and from the northern corporation limit of Lebanon to Ohio 73, as well as on Ohio 122, between Ohio 123 and Ohio 48.
