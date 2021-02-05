X

Nonprofit group at center of $60M statehouse corruption case to plead guilty

Federal prosecutors use this graphic to show the flow of money in the House Bill 6 public corruption case. Companies used dark money groups to funnel more than $60 million in bribes to Republican Larry Householder and his associates, federal prosecutors allege.
By Josh Sweigart - Dayton Daily NewsParker PerryLaura A. Bischoff - Columbus Bureau

A nonprofit that federal prosecutors allege state Rep. Larry Householder used to push through a nuclear bailout bill and become speaker of the Ohio House has agreed to plead guilty to racketeering charges in a settlement agreement filed in U.S. District Court Friday.

The 501(c)(4) nonprofit Generation Now was at the center of the purported scheme that prosecutors call the largest corruption case in state history. Prosecutors say $61 million passed through Generation Now, advancing Householder’s political aims and helping him pass the nuclear bailout bill, House Bill 6.

Jeff Longstreth, Householder’s longtime political strategist who prosecutors allege created Generation Now, pleaded guilty to racketeering last year, as did lobbyist Juan Cespedes.

Householder, former Ohio GOP chairman Matt Borges and lobbyist Neil Clark have all pleaded not guilty.

