No Rumpke trash service today due to hazardous road conditions

By , Staff Writer
34 minutes ago
The trash, recycling hauler will collect materials on Saturday, Monday for Friday customers.

Due to hazardous road conditions, Rumpke service will not occur today for customers throughout Greater Cincinnati.

Waste and recycling collection for Friday service customers will occur either Saturday or Monday, depending on location.

“We understand the importance of regular trash and recycling collection and it is never ideal to have to delay collection; however, we must ensure the safety of our team members as well as the motoring public,” said Bill Rumpke III, region vice president.

For those Friday Rumpke customers north of the Ohio River and in Burlington, Ky., collection will take place on Saturday, as road conditions allow. For those customers south of the Ohio River, Rumpke plans to collect on Monday with its regular Monday routes.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work through this historic weather event,” said Rumpke III.

Rumpke encourages customers to place material at the curb the night before scheduled service.

For the latest service updates, visit www.rumpke.com or follow Rumpke on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers Fairfield, Fairfield Twp. and local politics.

