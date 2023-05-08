X

No Liberty Way interchange work happening today

Final touches to the huge Liberty Way reconfiguration are continuing and the Butler County Engineer’s Office are ongoing, but work scheduled for today, May 8 will not happen.

Work is delayed due to rain in the forecast.

In recent weeks, the BCEO has had various overnight ramp closures happening throughout the Liberty Way interchange construction zone.

When work resumes, crews will be milling asphalt and paving in a moving operation on the ramps, requiring temporary ramp closures. All lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. and ramp closures will begin at 10 p.m. Restrictions will be lifted by 6 a.m. each morning.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their nighttime commutes by checking the BCEO PROJECTS MAP and Facebook and Twitter @bceonews for daily closure details and possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

