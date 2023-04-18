Major road closure in Hanover Twp. happening soon

Roundabout construction will begin May 1 and last approximately 11 weeks. During the closure, local access will be maintained for residents and emergency vehicles up to the project limits however, the roads will be closed to all through traffic.

Funded with federal and BCEO dollars, the project will improve overall safety, reducing traffic delays and increasing capacity for future traffic needs. A storm sewer, curb and gutter and intersection lighting are included in the $1.5 million contract awarded to Kelchner, Inc.