Major road closure in Hanover Twp. happening soon

The Butler County Engineer’s Office has announced the upcoming $1.5 million project installing a roundabout at Stahlheber and Morman roads will enhance safety and reduce traffic.
Roundabout construction will begin May 1 and last approximately 11 weeks. During the closure, local access will be maintained for residents and emergency vehicles up to the project limits however, the roads will be closed to all through traffic.
Funded with federal and BCEO dollars, the project will improve overall safety, reducing traffic delays and increasing capacity for future traffic needs. A storm sewer, curb and gutter and intersection lighting are included in the $1.5 million contract awarded to Kelchner, Inc.
Weather permitting, the roundabout is tentatively scheduled to reopen on July 14.
Stahlheber Road Detour: Eastbound Stahlheber Road traffic will detour south on U.S. 27, east on Minton Road, and north on Boyle Road. Westbound traffic will reverse this route.
Morman Road Detour: Northbound Morman Road traffic will detour east on Minton Road, north on Boyle Road, and west on Ohio 130. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.
Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO PROJECTS MAP, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories
About the Author