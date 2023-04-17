X

Milford Twp. road closing this week

Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

15 minutes ago

The Butler County Engineer’s Office has announced Hamilton Eaton Road in Milford Twp. will be closed for a couple weeks for culvert repairs.

A series of four culvert replacements will begin Thursday on Hamilton Eaton Road requiring a full road closure until early May. BCEO crews will start construction at the first culvert location, 1.1 miles north of Oxford Middletown Road and 0.2 miles south of Somerville Road, and work south to one mile south of Oxford Middletown Road and 0.1 miles north of Harris Road.

The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on May 5, weather permitting.

Detour: Northbound Hamilton Eaton Road traffic will detour west on Harris Road, north on U.S. 127, and east on Somerville Road. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.

Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO PROJECTS MAP, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

