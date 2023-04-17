Milford Twp. road closing this week

A series of four culvert replacements will begin Thursday on Hamilton Eaton Road requiring a full road closure until early May. BCEO crews will start construction at the first culvert location, 1.1 miles north of Oxford Middletown Road and 0.2 miles south of Somerville Road, and work south to one mile south of Oxford Middletown Road and 0.1 miles north of Harris Road.

The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on May 5, weather permitting.