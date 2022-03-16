Niederman Farm ends annual Christmas event, asks those who have attended to share memories

A Christmas season tradition at Liberty Twp.’s Niederman’s Farm is ending.
The display called “Walk Thru the Bible” launched back in 2001 and was open at Bob and Janet Niederman’s farm on LeSourdesville-West Chester Road from Thanksgiving until New Year’s Eve annually. This year, the family says the event won’t be returning.
In a posting on Facebook, the Niedermans shared information about the closure and that items from the display are for sale in an online auction. They also want folks who attended “Walk Thru the Bible” to share their memories of it that they can put in a special book for Bob Niederman.
“They were out there every night; turning on lights, getting cookies out on trays, hot chocolate machines filled and greeting every guest that walked into the barn,” the post says of Bob and Janet. “If you visited the display you most certainly met our grandma Janet and probably saw our grandpa Bob out on his Gator keeping an eye on things outside.”
The post goes on to say: “Thousands upon thousands of guests visited the display each year. Throughout the history of the display our family saw a new grandchild born, over ten great-grandchild born, grandkids married and wedding anniversaries celebrated. Countless volunteers gave their time setting up the display, serving the free hot chocolate and cookies during the season and helping clean up at the end of the season.”
The post said volunteers became family, and some took personal time and traveled from Pennsylvania to help set up the display.
“Family members spent a tremendous amount of time over the years involved as well. It was truly a group effort with grandma and grandpa leading the way,” the post reads.
The closure follows the 2019 death of Janet Niederman.
“The display is not the same without her and it’s now time for a new chapter in our farm’s history. It’s also a new chapter for the display to go to loving homes that will cherish and create new memories.”
The family is asking for those with memories to share to do so on their Facebook page here.