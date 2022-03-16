Niederman Farm ends annual Christmas event, asks those who have attended to share memories

The post said volunteers became family, and some took personal time and traveled from Pennsylvania to help set up the display.

“Family members spent a tremendous amount of time over the years involved as well. It was truly a group effort with grandma and grandpa leading the way,” the post reads.

The closure follows the 2019 death of Janet Niederman.

“The display is not the same without her and it’s now time for a new chapter in our farm’s history. It’s also a new chapter for the display to go to loving homes that will cherish and create new memories.”

The family is asking for those with memories to share to do so on their Facebook page here.