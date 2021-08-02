Newly hired Middletown teachers get tour of city before classes start: What they learned

Weir took a pause from the group’s tour of the Middletown Regional Airport, where the classroom instructors learned about the Butler Tech Aviation Exploration Program for area high school students.

Explore Butler Tech opens latest new campus at Middletown airport

“This (tour) will really help me to better understand the city and my students,” said Weir.

The tour, which saw 80 teacher participants, is just the latest of series of regional activities that will kick into high gear this week through mid-to-late August when area public and private school students begin returning to classes for 2021-2022 school year.

For local schools, the coming school year will be the second consecutive one conducted while in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some school districts, such as Middletown and Lakota, are adjusting to the continued presence of Covid-19 by holding staggered class start days to better ease students back into in-person classes.

And thousands of students, whose families decided to continue virtual, at-home learning rather than live classes, will also begin their instructional year soon.

Officials from area private schools and public school systems urge school families to check their school and district’s websites for information on details of school openings.

The Middletown teacher tours are an important part of building a greater connection between new instructors and students, said district officials.

“The bus tours for our new Middie staff members are such a fun way for them to get to know our community and understand the neighborhoods we serve,” said Elizabeth Beadle, spokeswoman for the city schools.

“There is so much history in Middletown that has contributed to who we are today. Our tours show off our rich diversity, the exciting economic development plans, and hopefully encourage residency in our great city,” she said.

First day for schools

Badin: Thursday, Aug. 19.

Butler Tech: Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Edgewood: Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Fairfield: Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Fenwick: Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Hamilton: Monday, Aug. 16: PK-12 students with last names beginning with A-K. Wednesday, Aug. 18: PK-12 students with last names beginning with L-Z.

Lakota: Wednesday, Aug. 18: Students in grades 1-2. Thursday, Aug. 19: Kindergarten phase-in days begin.

Madison: Tuesday, Aug. 17: Middle and high school students with last names beginning with A-M. Wednesday, Aug. 18: Middle and high school students with last names beginning with N-Z. Monday, August 23: Pre-K and grades 1-5 students; Kindergarten students with last names beginning with A-L. Tuesday, August 24: Kindergarten students with last names beginning with M-Z.

Middletown: Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Monroe: Thursday, Aug. 19.

New Miami: N/A

Ross: Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Talawanda: Wednesday, Aug. 18: Students in grades 2-12. Monday, Aug. 23: First day for students in grades K-1.