New workforce plan’s goal: More Ohioans with degrees, job credentials

That aligns with data released earlier this year by the National Student Clearinghouse. That group said Ohio's six-year college completion rate rose from 53% for students entering in 2009 to 62% for those beginning college in 2013. That nine-point rise ranked second best in the country.

“Now, more than ever, Ohio must be a knowledge state,”said Lisa Gray, president of Ohio Excels, which is leading the 44-member coalition. “Ohioans must have the knowledge, skills and abilities acquired through training for in-demand jobs in order to get back on their feet and thrive.”

Bridging Ohio’s Workforce Gap

The plan lists five main strategies:

** Communicate to Ohioans how higher attainment boosts the prosperity of individuals and communities;

** Better align education, the workforce and social services around in-demand careers;

** Create more affordable routes to degrees and credentials to reduce student debt strain;

** Help get students well prepared to start a career or to finish a degree/credential on time;

** Create multi-sector partnerships to improve educational and workforce attainment.