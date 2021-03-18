X

New to Jungle Jim’s: Grater’s available at drive-thru

The Graeter's Ice Cream drive-through at Jungle Jim's International Market in Fairfield has opened and the inside is expected to open soon, according to officials. RICK McCRABB/STAFF
The Graeter's Ice Cream drive-through at Jungle Jim's International Market in Fairfield has opened and the inside is expected to open soon, according to officials. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

News | 54 minutes ago
By Rick Mccrabb

Phill Adams, director of development at Jungle Jim’s International Market, said initially he was “a little concerned” about adding a Cincinnati staple to the shopping center.

He said Jungle Jim’s “flat out sold a high volume” Graeter’s Ice Cream pints, and he was worried a Graeter’s retail location may “steal some business” from Jungle Jim’s.

“Everyone goes to Graeter’s,” Adams said. “We’re pleased to have them here.”

ExploreButler County bars prepare for back-to-back St. Patrick’s Day, NCAA tournament: What they’re saying

Graeter’s has opened its drive-thru at Jungle Jim’s with plans to open the inside section after Memorial Day, Adams said. He called Graeter’s “a great tenant” and expects it to draw customers to the Fairfield international market.

The 1,200-square-foot ice cream parlor also will have an outside patio, Adams said. As part of the shopping center’s front-end expansion, Fifth-Third Bank moved last month to reduce the foot traffic at the front of the shopping center, Adams said.

Adams said another “amazing tenant” is expected to fill the space between Hallmark and Petland, though he couldn’t release the name of the business until the lease was signed.

“I have wanted them for a long time,” he said.

Between tenants and Jungle Jim’s staff, the front-end expansion will create about 20 jobs, Adams said

With a total of 59 tenants at both Fairfield and Eastgate locations, Jungle Jim’s International Market’s occupancy is at 100 percent.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.