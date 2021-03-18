New to Jungle Jim’s: Grater’s available at drive-thru

Phill Adams, director of development at Jungle Jim’s International Market, said initially he was “a little concerned” about adding a Cincinnati staple to the shopping center.
He said Jungle Jim’s “flat out sold a high volume” Graeter’s Ice Cream pints, and he was worried a Graeter’s retail location may “steal some business” from Jungle Jim’s.
“Everyone goes to Graeter’s,” Adams said. “We’re pleased to have them here.”
Graeter’s has opened its drive-thru at Jungle Jim’s with plans to open the inside section after Memorial Day, Adams said. He called Graeter’s “a great tenant” and expects it to draw customers to the Fairfield international market.
The 1,200-square-foot ice cream parlor also will have an outside patio, Adams said. As part of the shopping center’s front-end expansion, Fifth-Third Bank moved last month to reduce the foot traffic at the front of the shopping center, Adams said.
Adams said another “amazing tenant” is expected to fill the space between Hallmark and Petland, though he couldn’t release the name of the business until the lease was signed.
“I have wanted them for a long time,” he said.
Between tenants and Jungle Jim’s staff, the front-end expansion will create about 20 jobs, Adams said
With a total of 59 tenants at both Fairfield and Eastgate locations, Jungle Jim’s International Market’s occupancy is at 100 percent.