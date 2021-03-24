New Miami regional campus program will help students with focusing on tasks

Fusion will provide students with a learning plan that includes weekly academic planning meetings and support for making the transition from high school to college, she said.

According to the program’s website, the program will be housed within the Miami’s office of Student Disability Services.

Offered in the program are one-on-one help and other resources designed to help the new student improve their EF challenges (time management, organization, procrastination avoidance, etc.) that extend beyond the typical, mandated ADA accommodations. Our specialist will provide weekly one-on-one, scaffolded meetings with the goal of closing achievement gaps and increasing the likelihood of retention and graduation.

Omaits said that about 10 percent of regional students seek services through Student Disability Services.

The program’s effectiveness will be monitored during its first year for possible alterations or expansion.

“When you look at the broad range of symptoms, you could argue that a high percentage of our students have challenges with EF,” said Omaits.

“But the number of those rising to the level of needing interventional services is not known at this time. We will continuously evaluate our ability to effectively serve our students and make determinations as the need arises.”