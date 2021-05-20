New Kings Schools superintendent already familiar with area: Meet Greg Sears

Sears did not respond to messages seeking his comment prior to the board’s vote.

Sears began his teaching career as a biology teacher with Madeira Schools in Hamilton County. His father, Bill Sears, is a former superintendent of Warren County’s Lebanon Schools.

Kings High School is regularly noted as being among one of the highest rated schools in a number of national annual rating guides.

The annual U.S. News and World Report ranking of top public high schools in the state most recently saw the high school listed at 32nd in Ohio.

In 2019 and 2020, Kings saw voters reject a $89.9 million bond tax for new school construction and renovations.

Belfrom said the search and review of candidates for the superintendent’s position, which is being vacated by Tim Ackerman on July 31, included “a thorough search using feedback from stakeholder meetings that included the community, parents, and staff.”

The search, he said, used a staff survey and feedback from administrators, teachers and both the Kings Education Association and Ohio Association of Public School Employees.

Belfrom said, “Sears would begin the transition process through the summer and will formally start on Aug. 1.”

“I’d like to welcome Mr. Sears to the Kings family. He brings a wealth of knowledge and passion for students that will be invaluable to our district. We look forward to introducing Mr. Sears to you in the coming months.”