Superintendent at high-performing district to leave for Hamilton County position

Kings, which includes communities in Deerfield Twp., Landen, Kings Mills and South Lebanon, is regularly rated among the top academic performers in Ohio, and its high school has been lauded as among the top 100 in the U.S. by some national school ratings.

The district borders Mason Schools where it was learned this week its superintendent – Jonathan Cooper - is one of three finalists for school district’s top position in Colorado.

The Kings school board released a statement saying: “The board wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Ackermann for his effort, dedication, and leadership to the district these past six years.”

Ackermann replaced former Kings Interim Superintendent Tim Spinner in 2015. Spinner is now the assistant superintendent for the school system.

In 2019 and 2020 Kings saw voters reject a $89.9 million bond tax for new school construction and renovations.

The school board said it will soon announce details of its coming superintendent search.