New hotel expected to be boon for county and sports complex

The township and other jurisdictions split a 6% hotel tax with the visitors bureau and over the past five years the township has culled nearly $5.2 million to help pay for services to residents and businesses. During the pandemic shut-down when travel was severely curtailed it made a big dent in revenues, annual collections dropped from about $1.2 million to $627,867 last year but have bumped back up this year toto-date to $859,848.

The BCVB relies on hotel tax to do its job helping bring tourist events and opportunities to the county. Over the past five years they have culled $6.36 million in lodgings tax revenues. The five-year high was in 2019 with $1.736 million but it dropped to $802,304 last year. For the first half of this year they collected $561,557

“What has happened with COVID as we all know travel was decimated and still nowhere near has returned to pre-pandemic levels, so our hotel communities especially in West Chester are really struggling on their Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday business,” Hecquet said.

“On the positive, with the borders reopening, in November we have seen an uptick in business but now we’ve got some new variants so its going to be some tough sledding.”

Countywide even with the pandemic hitting hotels hard seven new lodgings options — one of them a repurposed hotel — have or will be opening soon, five of them are in West Chester. Hecquet said these establishments don’t just materialize overnight, they were planned years before anyone could predict the global disaster.

West Chester Community Development Director Aaron Wiegand said Spooky Nook will certainly have a positive impact.

“We do see Spooky Nook as a positive influence throughout Butler County and certainly into West Chester,” Wiegand said. “We’re hearing that from some of our new hotel developers, they’ve mentioned Spooky Nook coming on line.”

Wiegand told the Journal-News the new hotel is going into an area already zoned for hotels so details about the project are sparse. The Journal-News reached out to the owners for details but they did not respond.

Having a huge stable of hotels has its perks, but Wiegand said they also hear comments there are already too many hotels in the township. He said they can’t “close the door” if someone wants to build one within an area already zoned for that use.

“The general consensus is there’s too many of them...,” Wiegand said. “To be honest, they see it as local residents don’t generally use the hotels like a new restaurant, or a new shopping center or a new retail place, they get excited about those things. Hotels are basically for out-of-towners to use. I’m not sure it’s that they don’t like hotels it’s they like restaurants and retail they use on an everyday basis.”