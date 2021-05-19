New Hamilton school board member not new to city school leadership

Explore Hamilton school board member resigns

“I absolutely enjoyed being on the board before,” said the 60-year-old, who graduated of Hamilton Schools and is senior partner of his own downtown law firm.

“When this came open … I decided to apply for it,” said Davidson, who will have to run in the November election to earn a full four years beyond the end of Weigel’s term on Dec. 31.

“I have a passion for helping children.”

His top priority on the board is “get kids through this pandemic and back at school.”

“They are going to be behind and you can’t help it with the pandemic and staying at home and not being in the classroom. The goal of the district – and the superintendent is really pushing it too – is let’s get these kids caught up as fast as we can,” he said.

Lauren Sprague, president of the school board, said “the board members felt that his past experience as a board member was very important.”

“We were also impressed by his passion for education and his desire to continue the process of improving educational opportunities for Hamilton students. We look forward to Mr. Davidson contributing to our board for the remainder of 2021, and hopefully for years to come,” said Sprague.

Fellow member Shaquila Mathews described Davidson as “a thinker who is also friendly and approachable.”

“With his experience and enthusiasm for our kids he is a good fit for where we are going as a board and a school district,” said Mathews.