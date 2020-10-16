New data: Where are the most coronavirus cases in Butler County?

Most of the coronavirus cases reported in Butler County continued to come from Miami University students and five ZIP codes that have at least 500 cases each.
That comes from the Butler County General Health District’s latest detailed report, released Thursday.
Miami students and ZIP codes 45011, 45014, 45044, 45013 and 45069 account for about 81% of the cases in the county, which totaled 7,998 as of the newest report. There have been 115 deaths in Butler County.
A look at these numbers:
Miami students: 2,220 cases, up 14.4% from the previous week.
45011: 1,046 cases, up 9.4% from the previous week
45014: 953 cases, up 6.4% from the previous week
45044: 862 cases, up 8.6% from the previous week
45013: 722 cases, up 10.9% from the previous week
45069: 653 cases, up 9.2% from the previous week