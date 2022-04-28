New Cincinnati Zoo habitats will house black bears and sea otters next summer

The area formerly known as Bear Hill will be changed into Bear Ridge, Sea Otter Coast and a third habitat dedicated to North American backyard wildlife, according to a press release from the zoo.

“The lower grotto area, which will become Sea Otter Coast, features a massive underwater viewing area where visitors will get close up opportunities to see sea otters play, eat, swim and engage in enrichment activities,” said Thayne Maynard, director of the Cincinnati Zoo, in a press release. “The upper areas will be redesigned to provide great homes for black bears and other species native to North America.”