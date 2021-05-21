New Butler County winery, YWCA honors 5 county women and more: 5 uplifting Butler County stories this week

Here’s a look at five positive Butler County stories that were in the news this week:
Couple celebrates opening of new Butler County winery in custom-built barn
Seven Mile Winery is a new boutique winery that specializes in country fruit and berry wines. The winery was founded in December 2020 by co-owners Stephen and Stephanie Mortenson, a husband-and-wife team.
“You can have a glass of wine at our winery. You can enjoy a bottle of wine, and we can also recork a bottle if you don’t finish it. We do tastings such as a flight board of wine, and currently, we have six wines available. We just opened Dec. 3,” Stephen Mortenson said.
Located inside a custom-built barn at 3526 Somerville Jacksonburg Road in Middletown, Seven Mile Winery is open Thursday through Saturday evenings. Hours are 5-9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 1-9 p.m. on Saturdays.
McCrabb: Two-time Olympic champion Kayla Harrison now fights for her niece, nephew as their guardian
In the matter of six months, Jeannie Yazell’s life turned upside down.
Yazell, 52, of Middletown, suffered a major stroke Nov. 25, 2019, was treated at Atrium Medical Center, then flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital where she recovered.
Then on May 19, 2020 her heart was broken when Bobby Nichols, 56, her fiancé and a retired Middletown firefighter/paramedic, died.
During these traumatic times she had custody of her two young grandchildren because their mother, Aura, 26, was “working through some things,” Yazell said.
‘It’s like the dawn is breaking’: West Chester Twp. planning more summer events
Credit: Submitted
West Chester Twp. officials are thrilled this summer will be filled with normal summertime events including a “signature” July 4th celebration that will be staged at the Voice of America museum.
“It’s like a return to normalcy, it’s like the dawn is breaking,” Trustee Mark Welch said about the various upcoming events. “We’re going to get back to lifestyle things that we have here in West Chester, the things that we love to do and enjoy. This is the glimmer of hope.”
Last year summer events were cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic but this summer the township is welcoming back events like the Memorial Day parade, the three-day “Taps, Tastes and Tunes” Independence Day event, the ninth annual Union Centre Food Truck Rally in August and when the brakes were put on the St. Patty’s Day Shamrock Shuffle in March it was rescheduled for September.
Hamilton’s Beltline bike/hike trail already getting strong use
Phase 1 of Hamilton’s Beltline biking/hiking path only recently opened, but it’s already getting fairly heavy use from people who are bicycling, walking, jogging and just getting outdoors with their dogs.
As Joseph Wegman, 25, and his girlfriend, Bella Herron, 21, walked the path with their silver Labrador retriever, Murphy, they expressed delight with the new asphalt path.
“I was literally talking about it the whole way here, because I grew up down the street, and I remember this being train tracks,” Wegman said. He said he remembered the “sketchy bridges” along the former rail spur that was used by the former Champion Paper mill to transport materials to and from the mill.
YWCA honors five Butler County women for their work
YWCA Hamilton this week gave its highest honor, the Dr. Julia Goodman Award, to City Planning Director Liz Hayden.
Wendy Waters-Connell, executive director of YWCA Hamilton, said that award “is given to the person who most demonstrates the spirit of our founder, having a pioneering and bold character.”
Its Emerging Leader Award went to Allison Kurtz of Liberty Township for her advocacy for transgender people.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
What’s behind Fairfield football’s hot streak: 2 straight NFL drafts, 2 picks
Fairfield High School has enjoyed a nice run of sending players to college football programs, including some major Division I recruits in the past five years.
Now, the Indians are experiencing a new trend. For the second year in a row, they’ve had a former player get drafted to the NFL.
Former Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, and the Bengals made former Clemson left tackle Jackson Carman their second-round pick (No. 46 overall) this year.