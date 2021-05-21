New Butler County winery, YWCA honors 5 county women and more: 5 uplifting Butler County stories this week

“You can have a glass of wine at our winery. You can enjoy a bottle of wine, and we can also recork a bottle if you don’t finish it. We do tastings such as a flight board of wine, and currently, we have six wines available. We just opened Dec. 3,” Stephen Mortenson said.

Located inside a custom-built barn at 3526 Somerville Jacksonburg Road in Middletown, Seven Mile Winery is open Thursday through Saturday evenings. Hours are 5-9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 1-9 p.m. on Saturdays.

McCrabb: Two-time Olympic champion Kayla Harrison now fights for her niece, nephew as their guardian

Kayla Harrison, 30, a two-time Olympic gold medalist from Middleton, has custody of her niece, Kyla, 8, and nephew, Emery, 2. SUBMITTED PHOTO

In the matter of six months, Jeannie Yazell’s life turned upside down.

Yazell, 52, of Middletown, suffered a major stroke Nov. 25, 2019, was treated at Atrium Medical Center, then flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital where she recovered.

Then on May 19, 2020 her heart was broken when Bobby Nichols, 56, her fiancé and a retired Middletown firefighter/paramedic, died.

During these traumatic times she had custody of her two young grandchildren because their mother, Aura, 26, was “working through some things,” Yazell said.

‘It’s like the dawn is breaking’: West Chester Twp. planning more summer events

The annual West Chester Twp. Taps, Tastes and Tunes July 4th festival is returning this year after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus. This time the event will be staged at the Voice of America Museum. Credit: Submitted Credit: Submitted

West Chester Twp. officials are thrilled this summer will be filled with normal summertime events including a “signature” July 4th celebration that will be staged at the Voice of America museum.

“It’s like a return to normalcy, it’s like the dawn is breaking,” Trustee Mark Welch said about the various upcoming events. “We’re going to get back to lifestyle things that we have here in West Chester, the things that we love to do and enjoy. This is the glimmer of hope.”

Last year summer events were cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic but this summer the township is welcoming back events like the Memorial Day parade, the three-day “Taps, Tastes and Tunes” Independence Day event, the ninth annual Union Centre Food Truck Rally in August and when the brakes were put on the St. Patty’s Day Shamrock Shuffle in March it was rescheduled for September.

Hamilton’s Beltline bike/hike trail already getting strong use

Darion Allen, Freya Smith, 1, and Riley Herzog, 8, walk on the recently completed section of the beltline project connecting Cleveland Avenue and Eaton Avenue Friday, May 14, 2021 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/ STAFF

Phase 1 of Hamilton’s Beltline biking/hiking path only recently opened, but it’s already getting fairly heavy use from people who are bicycling, walking, jogging and just getting outdoors with their dogs.

As Joseph Wegman, 25, and his girlfriend, Bella Herron, 21, walked the path with their silver Labrador retriever, Murphy, they expressed delight with the new asphalt path.

“I was literally talking about it the whole way here, because I grew up down the street, and I remember this being train tracks,” Wegman said. He said he remembered the “sketchy bridges” along the former rail spur that was used by the former Champion Paper mill to transport materials to and from the mill.

YWCA honors five Butler County women for their work

These five women won awards this week from YMCA Hamilton for their work in helping others. PROVIDED

YWCA Hamilton this week gave its highest honor, the Dr. Julia Goodman Award, to City Planning Director Liz Hayden.

Wendy Waters-Connell, executive director of YWCA Hamilton, said that award “is given to the person who most demonstrates the spirit of our founder, having a pioneering and bold character.”

Its Emerging Leader Award went to Allison Kurtz of Liberty Township for her advocacy for transgender people.

What’s behind Fairfield football’s hot streak: 2 straight NFL drafts, 2 picks

Bengals take Jackson Carman in second round of NFL Draft

Fairfield High School has enjoyed a nice run of sending players to college football programs, including some major Division I recruits in the past five years.

Now, the Indians are experiencing a new trend. For the second year in a row, they’ve had a former player get drafted to the NFL.

Former Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, and the Bengals made former Clemson left tackle Jackson Carman their second-round pick (No. 46 overall) this year.

