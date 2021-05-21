YWCA honors five Butler County women for their work

The YWCA in a rare step, also honored Butler County’s three health commissioners for their grit, dedication and round-the-clock, round-the-week service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three women, Butler County Commissioner Jennifer Bailer, Middletown Commissioner Jackie Phillips and Hamilton Commissioner Kay Farrar, also were praised for their innovations in such diverse endeavors as organizing volunteers and training them to provide vaccinations on a large scale.

Middletown Health Commissioner Jackie Phillips speaks during a Heroin Summit meeting at at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

All three of the health commissioners also are nurses.

Hamilton Health Commissioner last week updated City Council on the city's vaccination program. PROVIDED

The three commissioners’ work “was so impressive and I’m very glad to know them,” said Butler County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter.