YWCA honors five Butler County women for their work

YWCA Hamilton this week gave its highest honor, the Dr. Julia Goodman Award, to City Planning Director Liz Hayden.
Wendy Waters-Connell, executive director of YWCA Hamilton, said that award “is given to the person who most demonstrates the spirit of our founder, having a pioneering and bold character.”
Its Emerging Leader Award went to Allison Kurtz of Liberty Township for her advocacy for transgender people.
Three received Outstanding Women of Achievement awards during a virtual cemetery:
- The Rev. Etta Caver for her advocacy at Middletown Municipal Court on behalf of domestic-violence victims;
- Medpace Medical Director Dr. Zaiba Malik; and
- Michelle Thomas, Miami University’s director of student organizations & diversity.
The YWCA in a rare step, also honored Butler County’s three health commissioners for their grit, dedication and round-the-clock, round-the-week service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three women, Butler County Commissioner Jennifer Bailer, Middletown Commissioner Jackie Phillips and Hamilton Commissioner Kay Farrar, also were praised for their innovations in such diverse endeavors as organizing volunteers and training them to provide vaccinations on a large scale.
All three of the health commissioners also are nurses.
The three commissioners’ work “was so impressive and I’m very glad to know them,” said Butler County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter.