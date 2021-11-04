New Butler County health commissioner wants department to be ‘key partner’

He also said there is a rise of HIV cases that public health is keeping its eye on.

“We’ll certainly have our hands full with both old and new problems that we’ve either faced in the past or are currently facing,” he said.

Last month, the Butler County Board of Health voted to appoint Balster as health commissioner, beginning Nov. 29. He succeeds Jennifer Bailer as health commissioner, who retired at the end of August. Dr. Michelle Burch, a pediatrician and medical director for the health district, has served as interim commissioner since Bailer left.

Butler County Board of Health President Leon Simpson said the board is “enthusiastic” with Balster’s ensuing tenure with the Butler County General Health District.

“Public health officials throughout the state speak high praise for Erik,” he said.

Balster began his career as an epidemiological investigator at the Ohio Department of Health. He then served as a registered sanitarian and emergency response coordinator at the Warren County Health Department. He’s been the Preble County health commissioner since 2013 and was elected president of the Association of Ohio Health Commissioners in 2020.

Balster is a 2007 Ohio State University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in zoology and a 2010 Wright State University graduate with a master’s in public health.

Eventually, Balster said he wants to bring modernization to the county health department.

“I think as people become more tech savvy and seek out information, as a health department, we have a great opportunity to educate people and keep people informed on issues that may not be front-page stories,” he said.

Balster sees public health as a “team sport,” as it requires not only an entire staff “working in concert” but also and also cooperation with partner agencies, like traditional healthcare organizations, county agencies, elected officials and school districts.

“Public health in general, to me, is really involving the entire community and being kind of a leader in the discussion,” he said. “It’s being a good community partner and keeping people informed.”