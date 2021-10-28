Butler County names new health commissioner

The Butler County Board of Health recently voted to appoint Erik Balster as the Butler County Health Commissioner beginning Nov. 29. He succeeds Jennifer Bailer, who retired at the end of August. Dr. Michelle Burch, a pediatrician and medical director for the health district, has been the interim commissioner since Bailer left.

“We are enthusiastic about starting this next chapter with Erik leading the health district out of the pandemic,” said Leon Simpson, president of the Butler County Board of Health. “Public health officials throughout the state speak high praise for Erik and we look forward to him bringing his experience to Butler County.”