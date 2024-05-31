New Butler County auditor website fully online weeks after unusual activity

The new site uses Revize, the same vendor used by several other Butler County office holders to design, develop and host the websites. The others include county commissioners, clerk of courts, coroner, prosecutor, recorder and treasurer, the release said, as well as the area courts, court of common pleas, domestic relations court, and the juvenile justice center.

Revize, founded in 1995, has 3,000 governmental clients and bills itself as the “Government Website Expert.”

The new site aligns usability with current web design trends, the release said.

Nix said property search users will not see changes when looking up properties or using the photos, maps, Pictometry and other tools. This data will continue to be powered by iasWorld Public Access.

The public access search site was put into full use the last several weeks after technical issues brought down the other tool, the release said.

“The Auditor’s Office apologizes for that inconvenience and appreciates the patience of the public,” the release concluded.