Butler County auditor’s property search site back online after unusual activity

Returning the county website online took longer than anticipated, as Auditor Nancy Nix had told the Journal-News she hoped it would be back online Wednesday of last week.

Shortly after taking office last year, Nix said a new website provider was an area of need. The county’s preferred provider, Revize, was contracted months ago to construct a new site. Nix said the site has been down since April 14 after her office was notified by Tyler Technologies, the company that hosts the site, after “unusual activity” was detected.

The site was taken offline by the provider as a security precaution until an update could be performed.

Now, there is an incompatibility issue with the update, and it is doubtful the issues with the old website could be remedied before the new website was ready. Though the old site will not be brought back online, the “Real Estate Search” feature is the most used, so the auditor’s office has set that as the homepage at ButlerCountyAuditor.org.

Contact information is available on the auditor’s home page, so until the new site is ready, the public should either call or email the auditor’s office to obtain forms or other items (513-887-3154 or Auditor@bcohio.gov).

The Butler County Auditor’s Office apologized for inconveniences while waiting for the new website to go live.