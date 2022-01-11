Hamburger icon
SWAT Team surrounds Fairfield Twp. home, finds meth

By Lauren Pack
The Butler County Sheriff’s Undercover Regional Narcotics Unit and SWAT surrounded a Fairfield Twp. residence this morning to serve a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation, according to officials.

Officers arrived at the house in the 2000 block of Parkamo Avenue about 9 a.m. and found eight people inside, said Lt. Ed Tanner.

Methamphetamine was found during the search and three people have been charged, he said.

Resident Edward Garrity, 51, was charged with permitting drug abuse, a fourth-degree felony, according to Tanner. Two others were taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

The investigation, which began with complaints about activity at the residence, is ongoing.

