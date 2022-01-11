Missing Hamilton woman’s bag of clothes found in woods

On Monday, Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said no new information has been received. Burkhardt said a thorough search was conducted Saturday by EquuSearch Midwest and police in Crawford Woods, but nothing was found.

Lisa Hyde said the family searching on their own previously found a bag of her clothes in Crawford Woods but no other sign of Kara. That’s what prompted Saturday’s search in the same area.

She believes her daughter, who struggled with drug addiction, may have placed herself in danger.

“She has gone missing a couple times before. But never this long,” Lisa Hyde said. “She lived on Facebook. Nothing has been posted and her phone just goes to voice mail.”

“I just need to know what happened ... where she is,” Lisa Hyde said, crying. “I am beginning to think she is dead. I don’t want to, but I do.”

Lisa Hyde said Monday that the family also has a $1,000 reward for “whoever can prove where she is right now.”

Kara is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with dirty blond hair, according to her mother.

If you have any information about Kara Hyde’s whereabouts, should call Detective Brian Wynn at (513) 868-5811, ext. 1272, or 785-1300.