Cincinnati man charged after Hamilton man stabbed in throat

Wyatt told police that Vasquez asked him how much money he had, then told him to empty his pockets and was “making statements that didn’t make sense.”

Vasquez allegedly grabbed a serrated knife, got behind Wyatt and placed it to his neck. Vasquez then went through the victim’s pockets taking $22 and a lighter, according to the police repot.

Wyatt said when he tried to get away, his neck was cut from the right side of his chin to his ear, according to the police report.

A 25-year-old man was reportedly stabbed in the neck about 3 p.m. Police surrounded the house and ordered the suspect out of the residence in the 1200 block of Chestnut. He complied.

As of 3:45 p.m. the victim was being treated at an area hospital and the suspect was headed to the HPD for questioning, according to Sgt. Rich Burkhardt. He said the victim was alert and talking at the scene.